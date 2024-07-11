MILTON, DE.- The Delaware Department of Transportation is announcing nightly closures of Route 16 west of Route 1 in Milton from Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 19, between 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. for bridge construction.
Detours will be in place during the work.
DelDOT says the contractor is continuing to work on Rt. 1 southbound pavement, embankment, bridge, and Ramp C and D. In the fall drivers can plan to see a new traffic pattern when work commences on Rt. 1 northbound pavement, embankment, and bridge. The project is slated to be completed late next year.