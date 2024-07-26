MILFORD, DE - Delaware Department of Transportation announced nighttime road work staring July 28th through July 29th.
DelDOT says there will be nighttime mobile striping operations on Route 1 Northbound/Southbound starting at the Kent County line and ending at Sharps Road.
The work is expected to be from Sunday, July 28th through Monday, July 29th. Working hours will be 9:00pm to 5:00am.
DelDOT is reminding drivers to use caution in work zones. Motorists should also expect delays while in the area.