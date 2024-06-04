DOVER, DE - The North American Aerospace Defense Command says they will conduct a live-fly air defense exercise near Dover today.
NORAD says both F-16s and civilian aircraft will participate in the exercise at noon on Tuesday, June 4th. Aircraft will be operating between 4,000 and 7,000 feet and likely visible to the public, according to NORAD.
The exercise is meant to test responses, systems, and equipment using a variety of scenarios, including airspace restriction violations, hijackings, and responding to unknown aircraft, NORAD says. These exercises are pre-planned and closely controlled.