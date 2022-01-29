Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Blizzard conditions this morning. Heavy snow will taper off with some clearing this afternoon. High 27F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 10F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.