People are waking up to several inches of snow after a major snow storm made its way across Delmarva bringing heavy snowfall.
The coastal towns are set to receive 8-10 inches. Central Delmarva was expected to receive 6-10 inches. The Eastern Shore of Virginia was set to get 6-10 inches. The mid-shore of Delmarva is expected to receive 3-6 inches of snow.
A blizzard warning remains in place for the lower shore of Maryland and eastern and Southeast Virginia until 7 pm Saturday
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday declared a state of emergency and mobilized members of the Maryland National Guard ahead of a winter storm.
The emergency declaration includes Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester counties.
In addition, the governor has directed the Maryland National Guard to stage 125 soldiers on state active duty at armories in Southern Maryland and on the Eastern Shore.
Gov. John Carney activated the Delaware National Guard on Friday to help with any response and recovery efforts.
Kent and Sussex counties are under a level two driving restriction, meaning no one can be on the roads except for "essential personal" which includes emergency workers, first responders, healthcare workers and more.