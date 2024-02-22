MILFORD, DE– The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announced the upcoming closure of North Washington Street for maintenance beginning Monday.
DelDOT says North Washington Street will be closed between Northeast Front Street and Northeast Second Street from Feb. 26 to March 1, weather permitting.
Crews will be replacing sidewalks and crosswalks and patching pavement throughout the closure.
DelDOT says drivers should plan to take the following detours:
Drivers going northbound on North Washington Street should take Northeast Front Street to North Walnut Street, turn right onto Northeast Second Street, then turn left onto North Washington Street
Drivers traveling southbound on North Washington Street should take Northeast Second Street to North Walnut Street, turn left on Northeast Front Street then turn right onto North Washington Street
More information is available at www.deldot.gov.