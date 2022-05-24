OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Police Department, in cooperation with the Worcester County Health Department, will be conducting alcohol compliance checks during the summer season. This enforcement effort will take place at area bars, restaurants, and alcohol retailers throughout the resort.
Police said the purpose of this operation is to ensure that employees of businesses that provide alcohol are making a concerted effort to avoid selling to individuals under the age of 21. Personnel under the age of 21, accompanied by plainclothes law enforcement officers, will visit bars, restaurants, and alcohol retailers in an attempt to purchase alcoholic beverages.
The Ocean City Police Department would like to remind all business owners that serving alcohol to underage citizens is not only illegal but can have a detrimental impact on their business and the underage individual involved.