LINCOLN, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating after an occupied home in Lincoln was struck by gunfire.
Police said that at around 10 p.m. Monday, a 38-year-old woman was inside a home located on the 10000 block of Dupont Boulevard when she heard gunshots outside of her home. The following morning, the woman discovered multiple bullet holes in the exterior of the home and in a vehicle parked outside. In addition to the woman, there was an 18-year-old man and two juveniles inside at the time of the shooting. No one was injured.
At this time there is no suspect information or surveillance images available.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigation Unit is currently investigating this incident. Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective D. Yencer by calling 302-752-3791. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.