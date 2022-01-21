OCEAN CITY, Md. - Signs are placed on the Ocean City boardwalk informing pedestrians that part of it is currently closed. That's because construction workers are now redecking the Southern end of the boardwalk.

Lumber is covering the Ocean City inlet parking lot. That is where parts of the old boardwalk is being place, while construction workers are putting in new wood. Project Manager, Rich Hertzog, says it'll take some time until it's officially finished.

"We are working on phase one of a two phase project. We started in October of last year. We plan to wrap up phase one in April of this year and then in October we'll ramp back up and we'll start on phase two. We're doing two phases so we can get it all finished up before tourists season hits us," says Hertzog.

People who live in Ocean City say they are looking forward to the finished product.

"Anything that brings tourism in, we love it. We know that the boardwalk is the biggest attraction in Ocean City. If it brings tourism to Ocean City, it helps us out. We're all here for it and we're happy about it," says Tracy Owes.
 
"I think it's fantastic. The boardwalk use to come up every single year and now it gets replaced. I think it's great they maintain that for cyclists and all the other people it brings into town," says Ethan Richardson.
 
The boardwalk between 27th and 15th street has been redecked. Crews are currently working now around the inlet and pier. Next offseason, crews will redeck the boardwalk between the pier and 14th street. 
 
The project manager tells WBOC the repairs to the entire boardwalk are expected to be completed by April of 2023.
 
 
 
 

