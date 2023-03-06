OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Town leaders have proposed a 'fee-in-lieu-of-parking' idea in an effort to alleviate parking congestion downtown. The Ocean City Development Corporation recently proposed the concept to the mayor and councilmembers.
The towns mayor, Rick Meehan, said the idea, which will include a study from 17th Street South towards the Inlet, is still in its infancy stage.
"What they've suggested is the town put together a committee to look at this concept, to look at the pros, the cons, to look at locations, to look at who might be interested in this, is it a viable project?" said Meehan.
Dennis Dare is a board member on the OCDC and one of the people who presented this idea. He said the concept would give developers the option to pay the town a certain amount of money, instead of providing all the necessary parking at their new development.
"These fees that are paid go into a dedicated fund just for parking," said Dare. "So it would be the funds that are used to repay the debt, the mortgage if you will, the bonds that are issued, that are used to build a parking garage if that comes to fruition."
There are still a lot of unanswered questions. How exactly the proposal would work? How much the fee would be? Where a program funded parking garage would be built?
Dare said that is why they have suggested the town form a diverse parking committee to tackle these looming questions.
"Having not only mayor and councilmembers on it and people from OCDC, but hoteliers and restaurateurs, developers, property managers," said Dare.
Mayor Meehan said it is still too early to tell if this is the best solution for Ocean City.
"It's worked in some areas, in other areas it hasn't, so we have to look and see if it's viable here in Ocean City," said Meehan.
Scott Heise, a business owner in Ocean City, isn't opposed to trying something new in the downtown area.
"We're already seeing businesses disappear in Ocean City, they are being replaced by condos and hotels," said Heise. "If we keep losing it, businesses are going to move to West Ocean City or further North."
Heise said parking can be a big draw, or deterrent, for possible customers.
"Parking is a big part of it, if I can't park to go into a restaurant to eat, if I can't park to go onto the boardwalk, I'm just going to keep walking and go someplace else or drive to someplace else where I can," said Heise.
A 'fee-in-lieu-of-parking' is an idea the town explored about 20 years ago, but never followed up on. Now, it's back in discussion, and time will tell if it's the right time for Ocean City to adopt this parking proposal.