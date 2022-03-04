OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Film Festival is returning for the first time in person since the start of the pandemic.
Film fans will be treated to 100 films from independent filmmakers from around the world.
OC Film Festival Creative Director B.L. Strang-Moya says the festival is back to a sense of normalcy after going all virtual last year.
"Going into this weekend it kind of feels like we have two years of momentum building up to it, which is really exciting because we had such a bright hopeful future in 2020 and then we had to go virtual immediately after," Strang-Moya said.
Willards native Matthew McQueeney won the people's choice award at the festival in 2020. That was the town's last in-person event before COVID shut everything down.
"We got a lot of the films into flagship cinema just down the road which is an awesome theater. It's really cool that we had that opportunity. These films aren't being played on a little projection screen, it was in a theater so it was really cool," McQueeney said.
Strang-Moya says it is important to highlight filmmakers from here on Delmarva, as a native of the Peninsula himself.
"Since we began this in 2017, we really created something where there wasn't an opportunity before and we've seen a community grow around it," Strang-Moya said.
The film festival will wrap on Sunday with an awards ceremony. Submissions for next year will open in April.