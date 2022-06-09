OCEAN CITY, Md. - In recent years, funding cuts have reduced the amount of maintenance done on the Ocean City inlet waterways.
Watermen say not enough dredging has been happening.
"[Dredging] has been a dire need for a long time," said Kerry Harrington, owner of Seaborn Seafood in Ocean City.
When sand and sediment buildup isn't removed by dredging, it makes the water shallower. That can cause expensive damage to boats that run aground according to boat delivery driver Anthony Koot.
"If you hit a sandbottom, or if you hit rocks on the bottom, you can damage your hull," Koot said. "You can damage your fiberglass, you can also suck sand into your impeller, and that will overheat the motor, and that's no good from there."
The cutbacks in dredging have also hurt Ocean City's economy, causing at least one business to seek deeper waters.
"We had a clam boat fleet here for a long time and they finally sold out and it got too hazardous for them to come in and out of this inlet," Harrington said. "They had several hundred thousand dollars worth of damage...they just gave it up and moved to New Jersey."
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has published an environmental assessment for a project that will re-align the navigation channels and nearby breakwaters. This will deepen the waters in the channels and reduce the amount of dredging needed.
Koot said it will make for smoother sailing for crew and passengers alike.
"I'll have a more secure feeling of knowing that that I have a deep enough amount of water here to be able to roll through and not have to worry about bottoming out and sending my people on my boat flying forward," Koot said.
The project is estimated to cost about $10 million.
The Corps is asking for public comment and input on the current Environmental Assessment.
More information about the project can be found at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
Public comment can be submitted at OceanCity_107@usace.army.mil.
The Corps hopes to begin work by the end of 2022.