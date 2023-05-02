OCEAN CITY, Md. - Former Ocean City Councilman Doug Cymek has passed away. According to Ocean City Sheriff Matt Crisafulli, Cymek succumbed to cancer yesterday.
“I wanted to extend my deepest condolences to the family of a dear friend and great public servant,” Sheriff Crisafulli said in a social media post. “Doug was an ambassador for law enforcement and the town of Ocean City. We will miss him!”
Cymek served on the City Council from 2008 to 2016 and several of those years as chairman of the Town of Ocean City Police Commission. According to his candidate website, he graduated from the Ocean City Police Departments Citizens Police Academy and received the Governors Crime Prevention Award. He also spent 13 years as a Private Detective before retiring in 2013.
A funeral service is planned for Thursday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City. Cymek was 73.