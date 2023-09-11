DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested an Ocean City man after a situation at The Starboard in Dewey Beach over the weekend.
Matthew Slentz, 37, of Ocean City, is facing aggravated menacing and weapons offenses.
Police say Saturday night around 10 p.m., troopers were called to The Starboard at 2009 Coastal Highway for a report of a disorderly subject. Officials say troopers tried to assist Starboard employees with removing the subject, identified as Slentz, but he allegedly refused to comply.
Slentz reportedly brandished a concealed razor blade from this hooded shirt and lunged at the trooper. Police say he continued to refuse verbal commands, and was eventually taken into custody after being tased.
Troopers searched Slentz and reportedly found the razor blade and a concealed spring-loaded switchblade knife. Police say no trooper or Starboard employees were injured.
Slentz was taken to Troop 7, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony) – 2 counts
- Disorderly Conduct
Slentz was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $22,050 secured bond.