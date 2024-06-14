OCEAN CITY - Ocean City has approved and is moving forward with a brand new downtown substation for the Ocean City Police Department.
In a Town Council meeting on Tuesday, the Council and Mayor voted 6-1 to approve a construction management contract with a guaranteed maximum price (GMP) of $4,078,138. The GMP comes in under the project’s budget of $4,321,703. The vote entered the City into contract with GGI Builders, Inc. for the construction of the new substation.
On Friday, the Ocean City Development Corporation said site work had already begun at S. Baltimore Avenue and Somerset Street. A spokesperson for the Police Department tells WBOC while public works is working on the lot, construction of the facility itself is slated to begin in July.
The substation will feature offices, meeting space, interview rooms, bicycle unit storage, and a public-facing lobby, according to the OCDC, while the third floor of the building will offer housing for municipal employees. The Development Corporation says the building, located next to the off-island shuttle stop, will also include public restrooms.