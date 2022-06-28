OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City police have arrested four teens in connection with the strong-arm of someone they knew.
Police said that at around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, June 25, officers responded tothe area of 20th Street and Philadelphia Avenue for a report of a strong-arm robbery.
Upon the officers' arrival, they met with a 25-year-old Baltimore man who informed officers that he had been assaulted by three males who stole some of his personal property. The victim was seen by Ocean City EMS and was transported to Atlantic General Hospital for injuries related to the assault.
Police said the victim and the suspects were acquaintances. The victim and suspects had spent time together in the suspects' motel room before the assault occurred. The suspects left the area with the victim’s belongings before officers arrived on the scene, according to police. The victim was able to provide officers with detailed descriptions of the three suspects.
Officers observed a group of three males walking in the area of 23rd Street and Philadelphia Ave and were ultimately able to stop two of the males, identified as D’Andre Sampson, 18, of Johnstown, Pa., and Jaden Mallery, 18, of of Canonsburg, Pa., also 18. Officers recovered some of the victim’s personal property.
Additional officers responded to the suspects' motel in the area of 26th Street and Philadelphia Ave where they located Jalyjah Malcolm, 18, of Johnstown, Pa., and a 17-year-old boy, also of Johnstown, Pa., inside the motel room. Police said that during the search of the suspects' motel room, officers located additional items belonging to the victim.
Officers were able to obtain video footage from the area that showed the victim and four suspects together before the assault occurred.
All four suspects were arrested and held without bond on the charges of first- and second-degree assault, theft $100-<$1,500, and reckless endangerment.