Ocean City Police Arrest Salisbury Man for Robbery

OCEAN CITY, Md. - A Salisbury man is under arrest on robbery and assault charges after allegedly holding up a victim in Ocean City.
Ocean City Police arrested De’Angelo Carsear Townsend, 33, on Nov. 8 on an active arrest warrant. Townsend was wanted for a strong-armed robbery that occurred during the early morning hours of Nov. 4.
The victim, a 49-year-old man from Ocean City, waived down police in the area of 12th Street and Philadelphia Ave. He reported that he had been approached by a man in the area of 6th Street and Philadelphia Ave.
According to the victim, the suspect verbally threatened him and took some of the victim’s personal property before leaving the area.
Through a joint and coordinated effort between the Patrol Division, Special Enforcement Unit, and Narcotics Unit, Townsend was identified as the suspect. The Special Enforcement Unit continued the investigation and found Townsend in Ocean City on Nov. 8.
Townsend was taken into custody without incident by the Special Enforcement Unit and members of the Patrol Division.
Townsend was charged with robbery, second-degree assault, theft of $100 to under $1,000, and theft of less than $100. Townsend was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and held without bail.
Townsend has been transferred to the Worcester County Jail.