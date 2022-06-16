OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City police have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing that left a man critically injured.
Police said that shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, June 12, officers responded to the area of the 200 block of 8th Street for a report of a serious assault.
Officers located a man suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen. Ocean City EMS also responded and rendered emergency medical care. The victim was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma by the Maryland State Police helicopter. The victim is currently in critical condition.
Police said the ensuing investigation determined that the suspect and victim got into a fight in the roadway of the 200 block of 8th Street. The suspect, who was later identified as Henry Trotier, 21, of Ellicott City, Md., fled the scene before police arrival. Witnesses reported that they chased Trotier north on St. Louis Ave before losing sight of him in the area of 14th Street and St. Louis Avenue.
Detectives conducted numerous interviews with witnesses of the incident along with viewing surveillance footage in the area. Through the investigation, officers learned that Trotier was staying at a hotel in the 8th Street area. Officers located Trotier at the hotel and he was taken into custody without incident.
Trotier was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and dangerous weapon with intent to cause injury.
Trotier was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and held without bond.
Detectives are asking any individuals with information regarding this incident, to contact the Ocean City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 410-723-6604.