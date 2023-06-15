OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Police in Ocean City are hoping the idea of a new substation on Somerset Street will come to fruition. For about a year, the Ocean City Development Corporation has been pushing for a new station in the downtown area.
Now, the efforts seem to be gaining some traction. A proposed site has been picked out. A square, municipal parking lot on Somerset Street, right in between Philadelphia Avenue and Baltimore Avenue.
The OCPD does have a substation downtown. It is a one room building on Worcester Street, on the boardwalk, above public restrooms. Well, OCPD officers could now be calling a three story substation home.
With plans to use the third floor for seasonal workforce housing, 'home' can be taken literally.
"Being able to offer affordable housing here in Ocean City is a really great thing," said Ashley Miller.
Miller, Deputy Communications Manager for OCPD, said the second floor will be office space for employees and the first floor will be a lobby for the public.
"One of the biggest key things is when we do have that lobby, people will be able to feel more inclined, we see a lot of lost phones, lost bags, lost car keys," said Miller. "And they don't know where to go turn those in so they're kind of looking for that officer that's walking or on the bike."
It also means OCPD will no longer need to use storage space at Beach Patrol headquarters for their bikes.
Deante Crawford, who was in Ocean City for vacation, said the new substation could be helpful for tourists.
"You know you just go up somewhere real close, you lose anything you can go right to the police station and report it," said Crawford.
For Jimmy Miller, who owns Somerset South Jewelry on the boardwalk, the proposition of added security close to his store was music to his ears.
"It just comes down to complete protection for all the business owners and that's the most important, I'm in the jewelry business so I need protection," said Miller.
Miller also said the new substation could alleviate any trouble on the boardwalk.
"The more police presence that we have in Ocean City the better it is for everybody," said Miller. "It keeps the boardwalk calm and sane."
Progress has hit a slight delay and a possible start time for construction is still unclear. Discussions are expected to ramp back up at a work session on July 11th.