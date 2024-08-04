OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Police Department is warning residents about a recent email and phone scam.
The Ocean City Police Department has issued a warning about a recent scam where individuals are impersonating Chief Ross Buzzuro.
Police say scammers are contacting residents claiming they owed money for inheritance fees and threatened arrest if the payment was not made. The scammer even included Chief Buzzuro's photo and departmental information to appear authentic.
OCPD have important warnings and reminders for residents:
- Law enforcement will never ask for money via phone or email.
- Do not send money electronically to anyone claiming to be a law enforcement officer seeking payment for court fines, warrants, or any other law enforcement/court matters.
- If you receive a call or email, do not provide any personal information and contact local law enforcement immediately.
Ocean City Police say scammers can easily spoof email addresses and phone numbers. To verify legitimacy, hang up and call the police department directly or check the full email address. Police say "the OCPD official email handle is name@oceancitymd.gov".