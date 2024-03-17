OCEAN CITY, MD - Ocean City Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two suspects involved in an assault and theft on Saturday night.
OCPD posted to their Facebook early Sunday morning sharing photos of the suspects (pictured above). They say the two suspects were involved in an assault and theft at a downtown restaurant located on Talbot Street Saturday night around 9pm.
Officials asked that anyone with the identity of the suspects or additional information to contact (443)783-7966.