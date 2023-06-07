OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in a serious assault that occurred overnight.
According to police, the assault occurred near 79th Street in the early morning hours Wednesday. A victim was reportedly taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional. The extent of their injuries have not yet been made clear.
The suspect in this assault is described as a white male, slim build, with a large tattoo on his right peck and a tattoo on his right bicep. He was last seen wearing black shorts with a white strip, long black socks, and black and white sneakers, according to police.
Anyone who can identify the suspect in the photos above is asked to contact the Ocean City Police Department at 410-723-6610. Anonymous tips may be left by calling 410-520-5136 or submitting them via https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/crime-tips.