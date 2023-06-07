Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Considerable clouds this morning. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High near 80F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.