OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Police Department is warning of ticket scams ahead of the Country Calling Festival next weekend.
The Ocean City Police Department says the Country Calling Festival, scheduled for October 4th-5th in Ocean City, is sold out. However, if you're looking for last minute resale tickets, it's important to stay alert for ticket scams.
Any tickets sold near the festival grounds or on social media group pages are at high risk for being fake, say police. A "giant red flag if it's a fake is if the price is significantly less than the original cost (over $100)."
If you think you've been scammed into buying a fake ticket or see suspicious ticket sales you can contact OCPD at 410-723-6610.