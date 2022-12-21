LINCOLN, Del.- An Ocean View man has been arrested for his sixth DUI following a traffic stop in Lincoln Tuesday night.
Delaware State Police say that a 2018 black Ford pickup truck was going northbound on Dupont Boulevard near East Hudson Pond Road around 9 p.m. Troopers say the driver could not maintain travel in a single lane and the car was pulled over.
When troopers spoke with the driver, 57-year-old George Elliott, they found signs of impairment and a DUI investigation began.
Elliott was then arrested. A computer search of Elliott found that he had five prior DUI offenses.
He was taken to Troop 5 and charged with 6th Offense DUI and other traffic offenses. Elliott was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $5,101 cash bond.