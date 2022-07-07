OCEAN VIEW, Del.- An Ocean View man is facing DUI and drug charges after he was found passed out in an SUV parked outside a convenience store.
Ocean View police said that on Friday, July 1, officers responded to the parking lot of the Royal Farms, located at 58 Atlantic Ave. in Ocean View, in response to a complaint of a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle. Police said that upon arrival, officers observed a man, later identified as Paul E. Longacre, 61, of Ocean View, passed out behind the wheel of a silver Subaru Forester.
Police said a subsequent investigation revealed that Longacre was under the influence of heroin. Additionally, police noted that Longacre's driver's license was revoked. A search of the Subaru uncovered several baggies of suspected heroin, according to police.
A computer inquiry revealed that Longacre had been convicted of six prior DUI offenses. As a result,
Ocean View Police charged Longacre with 7th offense driving under the influence (drugs), possession and consumption of a controlled substance (heroin), and driving while revoked. He was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institute on a $20,300 secured bond.