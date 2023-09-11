ROXANA, Del. - The Delaware State Police say a man from Ocean View has died following a motorcycle crash on Bayard Road in Roxana yesterday.
According to police, the man was traveling westbound on Bayard Road east of Zion Church Road on a Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle Sunday around 2:45 p.m. There, the motorcyclist reportedly failed to navigate a curve for currently unknown reasons and drove off the road. The motorcycle briefly traveled through a grassy area before it overturned on its side and re-entered the road, partially ejecting the operator.
The driver, identified as 78-year-old Andrew Carmine Jr. of Ocean View, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Bayard Road was closed for about three hours while the crash was investigated and the roadway cleared.
State Troopers are asking any witnesses to contact them at 302-703-3264.