OCEAN VIEW, Del. -- Some neighbors living near the east prong of White Creek say it is not included in DNREC's White Creek Dredging Project.
Neighbor James Bew, who lives on Cristy Lane and boats on the creek's east prong, says he went online to learn more details about the project. That's when he came across the permit and drawings showing that the east prong would not be included in the project.
"I saw the drawings for the permit and I realized, wow, wait a minute, they're leaving out that whole end of the section," says Bew. "We're not going to get the dredging."
He says he confirmed the plans with Joanna French, DNREC’s engineer program manager at the Division of Watershed Stewardship’s shoreline and waterway management section.
The issue, Bew and other neighbors say, is the amount of mud and sediment in east prong. Boats often get stuck in the mud, and there's no way through the channel during low tide.
"When the water gets too shallow, you can't use your dock," says Bruce Hobler. "You can't get out and you also can't get back in if you've gone out too soon. So, it's a real problem."
They say the lack of transparency and communication from DNREC is frustrating.
We reached out to DNREC for a response, however, they say they will not be able to provide one until next week.