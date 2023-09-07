DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department says they are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an officer yesterday that left a Dover woman in critical condition.
According to the Department, the officer involved notified dispatch just before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning that the collision occurred on South Little Creek Road near Signal Street. The driver of the other car, a 59-year-old woman from Dover, was reportedly trapped inside and required the Dover Fire Department to cut her out of the vehicle. Police say she was then airlifted to a hospital in New Castle County where she remains in critical condition.
The 4-year-veteran Dover Police officer was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries and released.
An investigation of the crash showed that the officer was driving west on South Little Creek Road toward Signal Street the same time the woman was traveling in the opposite direction on South Little Creek Road, according to police. Police say the woman reportedly attempted to turn left onto Signal Street, leading to the two cars colliding and sustaining significant damage.
The crash is still under active investigation, and Dover Police ask any witnesses to call 302-736-7122 ext. 621.