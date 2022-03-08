SALISBURY, Md. - The way we heat our homes in Maryland could soon be changing. Two bills in Annapolis could mean the state goes much greener but fossil fuel companies are pushing back.
If two Maryland Climate Bills pass, newly built homes and buildings as early as next year and more than 25,000 square feet will need to go green, and not be heated using fossil fuels, which is leaving oil companies concerned.
Mike O'Halloran is a with the Mid Atlantic Petroleum Distributors Association and tells WBOC this could have a severe impact on businesses.
“Starting January 1, the use of heating oil and propane will be banned and that has a very resounding impact. It’s not just on dozens of small businesses that distribute or deliver heating oil and propane to customers throughout Delmarva, but it's going to impact lots of jobs,” says O’Halloran.
He also says homes solely having to rely on electricity could be dangerous.
While many are concerned over oil companies suffering if the bill passes, we spoke with the Vice Chair of the Sierra Club Lower Eastern Shore Group. She’s in support of the bill because she says it's best for the environment.
“We're in a crisis, look at what's happening with oil now in Russia and Ukraine. This is a good measure. Those people who buy new homes are going to have electricity that is going to last through any oil crisis so it's to their benefit,” says Susan Olsen.
Both the Senate and House version of these bills are in the early stages but plenty of attention being paid to them across the state.
Both bills have provisions that would also require existing commercial structures to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions over the next several years.