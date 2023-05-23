MILFORD, De.- The old Carlisle Firehouse will become 16 apartments, according to it's developer Daniel Bond.
"It’s a building that needs to have a productive use again. It’s been empty and unused in a while and in Milford we have an extreme shortage of apartments, particularly apartments for the workforce that is not low-income, not luxury, but for people who work in the hospital, teaching in schools, fireman, policeman... It’s hard to find an apartment, almost impossible to find an apartment right now in Milford," said Bond. "Our hope is, putting solar on the roof, geothermal heating and air-conditioning and making the building very energy efficient. Maybe it will even be one of those what they call 'zero carbon emission' buildings, and that would be great if we could do that."
The old firehouse served a variety of purposes, from firehouse, library, community center and office buildings.
"It has a lot of significance for the history of the town. It’s a beautiful building, still in good shape, well constructed... it would be a shame to lose it. But if you don’t use a building and it just sits there empty, someday it’s going to be torn down. So we wanted to make sure that did not happen," said Bond.
Bond says he is hoping apartments to be open and ready for residents by 2025.
