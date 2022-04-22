DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for another in connection with the burglary of a construction site in Dover.
Police said that at around 6 a.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a reported burglary at an Ernest DiSabatino and Sons construction site located on West Big Woods Road in Dover. The ensuing investigation revealed that two subjects had broken a lock at the front gate of the site and loaded a pickup truck with approximately $20,000 worth of copper wiring. The suspects caused damage to surrounding equipment before departing from the area, police said.
The investigation into the burglary led troopers to identify the suspects as 30-year-old Christian O’Leary, of Lewes, and 34-year-old Jacob Steele, of Dover.
Warrants were obtained for both O’Leary and Steele, charging them with the following crimes:
- Third-degree burglary
- Theft over $1,500
- Criminal mischief over $5,000
- Second-degree conspiracy
- Criminal mischief
On Thursday, O’Leary turned himself in to Troop 7. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on $5,500 unsecured bond. Steele has yet to be located and remains at-large.
Anyone with information regarding Jacob Steele's whereabouts is asked to contact Trooper N. Valenti of Delaware State Police Troop 9 at 302-378-5749 or by calling 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.