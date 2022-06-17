DOVER, Del.- Dover police have arrested one suspect and are looking for another in connection with a carjacking that occurred outside of a city convenience store.
Police said that shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, two suspects got into a woman's vehicle that was left running in the parking lot of the Royal Farms at 293 S. Saulsbury Road. The victim observed this and ran outside to approach the pair. Police said that at that time, the driver pointed a handgun at the woman and took off in her vehicle.
A short time later, the vehicle was observed by Smyrna Police Department, but the pursuit was discontinued due to safety concerns. Shortly after 3:30 a.m., the vehicle was once again spotted by Smyrna police, who pursued the vehicle into Dover. The vehicle stopped in the area of South Governors Avenue and Bank Lane and both suspects got out and ran.
Police said officers were able to arrest Dakota Borntreger, 20, of Hartly, Del., who was also in possession of two handguns. The second suspect is still at large and is described as a black male who was wearing dark clothing.
Borntreger was charged with first-degree robbery, two counts of possession of untraceable firearm, possession of firearm by person prohibited, and wearing a disguse. He was ordered held on $46,000 cash bond.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130.