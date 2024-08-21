KENT & SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - A Greenwood woman was arrested after multiple thefts of copper wire from irrigation systems in Kent and Sussex Counties. A male suspect is still at large.
Between April 12, 2024, and August 16, 2024, detectives from the Delaware State Police investigated multiple thefts of copper wire from irrigation systems in the Bridgeville, Greenwood, and Houston areas.
DSP say in both of the incidents, the unknown subjects " trespassed onto private properties, cut and removed copper wire from pivot irrigation systems, and caused significant damage to the equipment".
Detectives identified 40-year-old Dorothy Wooleyhand, of Greenwood and 39-year-old Michael Plummer as the suspects. A warrant was obtained for their arrests.
On August 20th, Wooleyhand was arrested and charged with the following.
Theft over $1,500 where the Victim is Over 62 (Felony) – 4 counts
Theft over $1,500 (Felony) – 4 counts
Criminal Mischief over $5,000 (Felony) – 8 counts
Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony) – 4 counts
Theft under $1,500
Criminal Mischief under $1,000 – 2 counts
Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree – 10 counts
She was released on a $22,000 unsecured bond.