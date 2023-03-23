MILTON, Del. - The Delaware State Police have reported a death in an early morning crash today at the intersection of Coastal Highway and Union Street Extended.
Just before 7 a.m. this morning, a Ford Escort was driving east on State Route 5, or Union Street Extended, approaching a stop sign. A southbound Ford Fiesta on Route 1 was approaching the intersection at the same time. The driver of the Escort reportedly did not remain stopped at the stop sign and drove into the southbound lanes of Route 1, according to police.
The front of the Fiesta struck the left rear of the Escort, causing the Escort to spin and strike a fence off the side of the highway. The Fiesta also spun, leading to a third car, a Honda Accord, to strike it.
The driver of the Escort, an 81-year-old man from Millsboro, was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger at the time, a 75-year-old woman from Millsboro, was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Accord, a 32-year-old man from Hartly, was not injured.
A 30-year-old woman from Clayton was driving the Ford Fiesta. She was taken to a local hospital but later died of her injuries. Identification is pending the notification of her next of kin.
The accident left a section of Route 1 closed in both directions for close to three and a half hours this morning as a result of the crash.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the crash. They are asking any witnesses of the collision to contact Senior Corporal R. Albert at 302-703-3266. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.