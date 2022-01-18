OCEAN CITY, Md.- One person is dead following a Monday night fire that occurred at a home on the 9000 block of Elm Street in West Ocean City.
According to the Ocean City Fire Department, a Worcester County sheriff’s deputy on patrol in the area of Ocean Gateway and Elm Street observed a fire and alerted the Ocean City Fire Department.
Firefighters and paramedics responded, where they worked to extinguish the home involved with fire.
Officials say that as crews searched the smoke-filled structure, they found a male victim dead on scene.
No working smoke alarms were present in the home.
The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation and The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation by the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office.