LAUREL, DE - The Laurel Police Department and Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting at the Little Creek Apartments in Laurel that claimed the life of one victim and left another person injured early Monday.
According to Laurel Police, officers were dispatched to the Little Creek Apartments at about 1:30 a.m. on June 3rd on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police say they encountered and dispersed large crowd. While officers worked to disperse the crowd, they discovered that a shooting had occurred which they believe was not a random act, according to investigators.
Police say the shooting resulted in at least two victims, one of which has died. The 23-year-old man was found behind a building suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to Delaware State Police.
The second victim, a 26-year-old man, drove to a nearby hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound and is stable. Police have not yet released the identity of the first victim pending notification of their family.
Laurel Police have since turned the investigation over to the Delaware State Police homicide unit. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Laurel Police Department, Delaware State Police, or Crimestoppers.
This article has been updated to reflect an issued correction by the Laurel Police Department that there has only been one confirmed fatality in this shooting.