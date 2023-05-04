FREDERICA, Del. - A man has died in a single-car crash that occurred yesterday in Frederica.
Delaware State Police say that on Wednesday, just before 7 p.m., a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling quickly south down Jackson Street, the end of which is blocked by a row of trees. The Mercury reportedly did not slow down as it approached the trees and crashed into them.
The driver, a 40-year-old man from Frederica, was not wearing his seatbelt. Police say he sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet released his identity pending notification of his family.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed th crash to please contact Master Corporal W. Booth by calling 302-698-8451. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.