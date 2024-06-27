SALISBURY, MD.- A fire in Salisbury has left one person without a home.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office says the fire broke out on the side deck of a one-story home on Coulbourne Mill Road around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26th.
They say it took 27 firefighters about 45 minutes to get the flames under control.
Damage is estimated to be $275,000.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators believe the fire was an accident and started because of discarded smoking materials.
The fire marshal says the displaced person is being helped by the American Red Cross.