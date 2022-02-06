One Eastern Shore Treasure Says 'Good-bye' 

TAYLORS ISLAND, Md.- One Eastern Shore treasure is saying 'good-bye'. The Palm Beach Willies Barge will be taken apart after taking on water. General Manager Daniel Glynn says the barge was the local hangout for Taylor's Island.
"If those walls could talk I can only imagine what they would say," said Glynn.
But now the barge is sinking. Glynn says it was one on the show called 'Surf Side' in the early 1960's. It was then brought from Florida to Taylor's Island, where it served as a station for The Coast Guard. In the early nineties, it became a restaurant. It had several managers and became Palm Beach Willies around 2009. Since then, it's been churning their iconic orange crushes, live music and memories for those on Taylor's Island. Glynn says it's painful knowing they will take the barge apart.
"I think when you see a boat that you spent a lot of time and energy on, not working properly, it hurts," said Glynn. "It holds a lot of sentimental value to everyone because to even back to when it was a coast guard station, adults now, and waterman come on and remember coming on as a coast guard, back when it was a coast guard station. So all these memories pop up for them so it's very sentimental for them".
But the restaurant will live on. Glynn says the restaurant will move to the white Victorian home, by their outdoor tiki bar, and patrons can enjoy a full 2022 season. Glynn says they will move the new big bar inside the new location, and that they will save as many relics of the barge as they can. Glynn says he and his team will start to take apart the barge within the next two weeks.