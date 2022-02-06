One Eastern Shore Treasure Says 'Good-bye' 

Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. High around 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.