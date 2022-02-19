EASTON, Md.- One person was taken to the hospital following a car crash involving a fuel truck.
Easton Police say they were called to the area of St. Michaels Rd. and Easton Village Dr. for reports of a crash. When officers arrived they saw a Tri Gas and Oil fuel truck lying on its side against a Cadillac SUV, leaking large amounts of fuel onto the roadway.
The driver of the fuel truck suffered minor injuries and was taken to Easton Memorial by paramedics. The SUV driver was not injured.
Upon Investigation, police learned that the fuel truck was turning onto Easton Village Dr. from St. Michaels Rd., and turned over on top of the SUV that was approaching a stop sign.
A portion of St. Michaels Rd. was shut down for about 6 hours.
The investigation is on going.