BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - A two-car crash near Bridgeville left one driver dead and the other injured early Monday afternoon, authorities said.
Delaware State Police said that at around 1:20 p.m., a Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Wesley Church Road and approaching the intersection at Cannon Road. At the same time, a Dodge Charger was reportedly traveling eastbound on Cannon Road and approaching the same intersection.
Troopers said there is a posted stop sign and flashing red traffic light for northbound traffic on Wesley Church Road at this intersection, whereas traffic on Cannon Road does not have to stop. Police said that for unknown reasons, the driver of the Focus did not stop and proceeded through the intersection and into the path of the Charger. As a result, Charger struck the left side of the Focus, and both vehicles went off the roadway and came to rest north of Cannon Road, according to police.
The driver of the Focus, an 83-year-old man from Greenwood, Del., was properly restrained, police said. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and identification is pending notification to his family and relatives. Troopers said the driver of the Charger, a 26-year-old man from Bridgeville, Del., was also properly restrained. He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was treated for injuries and released.
No other vehicles were involved in this collision. The intersection was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Senior Cpl. R. Albert by calling 302-703-3266. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.