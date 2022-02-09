PARKSLEY, Md.- Virginia State Police are investigating a late Tuesday afternoon head-on crash in Accomack County that left one person dead and four others injured.
Police said that shortly after 5 p.m., a Toyota Camry, driven by Justin Soeum, was traveling at a high rate of speed in the southbound lanes of Route 13 in Parksley. Troopers said that is when Soeum lost control of his car, ran off the roadway and struck a Chrysler 200 head on, causing the Chrysler to flip into the southbound lanes. The driver of the Chrysler 200, 44-year-old Angela Marie Kellam, of Bloxom, Va., died upon impact. The Camry became fully engulfed in flames after impact. Soeum was pulled out by citizens and flown to Norfolk General Hospital.