ATLANTIC, Va. - The Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Atlantic, VA, last night, leaving one dead.
According to police, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m.Wednesday on Nocks Landing Road. A pedestrian was reportedly involved. All lanes of Nocks Landing Road were blocked off as a result of the crash.
As of last night, Virginia State Police had not yet located the victim’s next of kin to notify them of the death.
