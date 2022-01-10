MELFA, Va.- A 19-year-old man died in a head-on crash that happened late Sunday night in Accomack County.
Virginia State Police said it happened shortly before 10 p.m on Route 718 (Savageville Road) just south of Route 639 (Dogwood Drive) in Melfa.
Troopers said 32-year-old John Higgens was driving his Chevrolet Silverado pickup on northbound 718 when he crashed head-on with a Ford Focus driven by Julio Meneses-Vazquez, who was killed immediately upon impact.
Higgins suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital.
Troopers are still investigating the crash and say it is unknown if speed or alcohol were involved.
Police say they have notified the Vazquez family in Onancock, Va.