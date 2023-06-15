CAMDEN, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead last night near Camden-Wyoming.
Police say that a Chevrolet Malibu was driving rapidly on Willow Grove Road Wednesday night around 9:15 p.m towards the intersection at Fivefoot Prong Lane. Upon entering a curve in the road, the driver of the Malibu reportedly lost control of the car and was propelled 300 feet off the roadway into a tree. The collision caused the car to catch fire, police say.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified. There were no passengers or other vehicles involved.
Police say Willow Grove Road was closed for about 4 hours last night as they investigated.
The Delaware State Police are asking any witnesses of the crash to contact them at 302-697-4454. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.