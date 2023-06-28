DOVER, Del. - State police are investigating after a man was shot in the head.
Delaware State Police say around midnight on June 27, troopers were dispatched to the Best Western at 1700 East Lebanon Road for a reported shooting. Troopers say a 23-year-old man from Dover was suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. The man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
State police say the victim entered the suspect's car to purchase marijuana, but during the exchange, the victim was shot by an unidentified man. The suspect vehicle reportedly fled the scene and is believed to be a white Toyota Camry with damage to the passenger side, between the front and rear door. There is no additional suspect information at this time.
Delaware State Police Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit is still investigating this shooting. Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this case to contact Detective S. Nash by calling 302-698-8442. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.