Weather Alert

...Increased Fire Danger From Late Morning Through Early Wednesday Evening... Breezy and dry conditions are expected Wednesday. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts 30-40 mph during the afternoon. Slightly warmer temperatures and lower dew points result in relative humidity values of 25 to 30 percent across the lower Maryland Eastern Shore. These winds and low relative humidity levels will lead to an increased fire danger risk from late morning through early Wednesday evening. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.