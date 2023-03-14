CAMBRIDGE, Md.- A person was shot in Cambridge Monday evening.
Cambridge police say that they got a ShotSpotter alert around 7 p.m. in the 700 black of Wright Street. When police responded they found that a home in the 700 block of Douglas Street had been shot several times.
A victim told police that their son was shot while on the porch. Multiple shell casings were also found in the area, police say.
CPD is asking for any witnesses to the incident to contact the Cambridge Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 410-228-3333. Witnesses may remain anonymous.