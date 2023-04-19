DELAWARE - The Delaware State Police have arrested a 17-year-old from Newark on criminal charges in connection with the April 8th shooting at the Christiana Mall. Two more suspects remain at large.
On April 8th just before 7 p.m., the Delaware State Police resonded to a reported shooting at the food court entrance of the mall. Police say three male suspects confronted an 18-year-old victim as he was exiting the food court. The suspects allegedly began assaulting the victim, and the victim’s two friends then entered the altercation. During the ensuing fight, one of the suspects reportedly produced a gun from his waistband and fired multiple rounds. The initial victim and his 16-year-old friend, were struck. The three suspects then fled the scene.
Another 18-year-old victim, standing nearby on the sidewalk, was also struck. He was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries. All three victims survived the shooting.
Delaware State Police were able to identify one of the three suspects. The 17-year-old suspect turned himself in yesterday at Troop 2 and was charged with Facilitate a Riot (Felony), Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony), and Offensive Touching. He was arraigned and committed to a Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services Facility on a $15,000 secured bail.
The remaining two suspects have not yet been identified. The investigation continues, and the Delaware State Police ask anyone with information on the incident, the suspects, or who has image or video recording to contact Detective H. Carroll of the Troop 2 Criminal Investigative Unit by calling 302-365-8467. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.