ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency have announced that mobile sports betting will formally launch at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Of the 10 entities that were awarded licenses last week, seven of them will be ready in time for Wednesday's launch.
“This process took longer than it should have, but we are excited that this launch is in time for fans to place their bets on all the Thanksgiving Day NFL action, college football rivalry weekend, this week’s slate of NBA games, the 2022 World Cup, and this Sunday’s Ravens and Commanders games,” said Hogan. “In addition to allowing Marylanders to bet on the NFL, March Madness, and so much more, sports betting is helping us keep these critical dollars in the state, and is providing another critical revenue source for Maryland schools."
The following sportsbooks will go live for mobile sports wagering on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 9 a.m.:
- Barstool Sportsbook
- BetMGM
- BetRivers Sportsbook
- Caesars Sportsbook
- DraftKings Sportsbook
- FanDuel Sportsbook
- PointsBet
Ahead of Wednesday's statewide launch, sportsbooks were awarded licenses by the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission and worked with Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff to fulfill operational requirements.
Tuesday's announcement is the culmination of a multi-year effort to get sports betting fully up and running in the state of Maryland. In November 2020, Marylanders voted overwhelmingly in favor of the referendum to legalize sports betting. Hogan signed HB 940 into law in May of 2021, which officially legalized sports betting in the state.
In-person sports betting was launched in Maryland in December 2021. In June, following numerous legal, political, and bureaucratic delays, Hogan called on SWARC to take immediate actions to launch mobile sports betting in Maryland.
Maryland Lottery and Gaming officials predict mobile wagers from the 10 approved licensees alone could generate roughly $30 million in tax revenue in its first year and $100 million by year five. The state is allowed to grant up to 60 licenses.