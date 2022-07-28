OCEAN CITY, Md. - Thursday afternoon felt like déjà vu on Delmarva.
Temperatures again climbed into the 90s, and with the humidity it felt like 100°F or more at times - triggering heat advisories on parts of the peninsula.
"It takes my breath away and I turn around and I usually go back into the air conditioning," said Hope.
The heat is uncomfortable enough for all of us. But for folks with long-term health issues, like Hope, who manages severe allergies, and Nico, who has asthma, the heat is especially disabling.
"My chest starts to lock up and my head starts feeling lightheaded," said Nico, describing what the heat does to him. "I can't get all the oxygen I need to my brain to keep myself going. If it gets too hot, I might actually have to go inside or I might have a heat stroke and pass out."
Heart and lung issues are some of the most common chronic conditions that have particularly bad interactions with heat.
According to Cody Taylor, M.D., an emergency services doctor with Emergency Service Associates, your heart is an important part of your body's cooling system.
"Your body uses the heart more to cool yourself off, and if you have an issue with heart disease, or the pump's not working as well as it should, then you're going to possibly run into some trouble."
Folks who manage long-term maladies, especially those related to the heart, are also often prescribed medications that make them more susceptible to dehydration and related conditions.
"How they work is they trick the kidneys into thinking that they don't need to keep all this fluid in," said Taylor. "They will make you urinate more and make your kidneys ignore the fact that you're hot and dehydrating; it should be keeping as much fluid in as possible."
And according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center, temperatures will maintain an above normal trend for the next few weeks.