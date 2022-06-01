DELMAR, Md. - On Wednesday, the Salisbury area saw afternoon temperatures near or above 90 degrees for the third straight day.
Chris Thornhill, general manager of Window World of Delmarva, had a crew doing roof work in the heat. Thornhill described it as "Miserable. Absolutely miserable."
Below the roofers, a family of Canada geese decided it was too hot and hit the water of a nearby pond.
Those roofers were working in the brunt of the early June sun.
"I mean, at the end of the day, that crew up there, they're rockstars," Thornhill said. "Not everybody is going to do what they do."
In on West Line Road in Delmar, a delivery team was in the sun bringing supplies of refreshment to a local store.
"After a while you kind of start to get used to it," said Tyler, a member of the delivery team. "But the first couple weeks of summer are usually a little, feel a little bit hotter than normal."
The heat, though, brought increased business that kept them motivated.
"I think it's good for us, being busier at work," Tyler said. "People are more out and about, so it helps us with work, helps us stay busier and keep moving. Move as much as possible and try to stay cool."
Some folks like the heat.
"Ah, I love it. I love it," said George, delivery/installer at Salisbury Door and Hardware. "The hotter the better some days."
All three had the same advice for working in heat: stay hydrated.
Wednesday marked the first day of meteorological summer - the three hottest months of the year. Astronomical summer - the summer most folks are familiar with - begins on June 21st.